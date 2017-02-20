ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. American Dream
Hybrid

4.6 18 reviews

American Dream

American Dream

American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use. 

Lineage

Jamaican
Afghan Skunk
American Dream

