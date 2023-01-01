Angry Apple
aka Angry Apples
Angry Apple is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Jack and Sour Diesel. This strain is a sour and pungent hybrid that offers a stimulating and uplifting high. Angry Apple has a skunky and apple aroma with hints of diesel and earth. The buds are dense and resinous, with neon green and orange hues. Angry Apple is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Angry Apple effects include aroused, creative, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Angry Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Sublime Brands, Angry Apple features flavors like apple, diesel, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Angry Apple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a sour and pungent hybrid that can help you feel aroused and creative, Angry Apple might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Angry Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
