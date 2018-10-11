ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Apple Jack is a beautiful and popular cross of Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent combination embodies the uplifting clarity of Jack Herer while applying a warm, soothing relaxation to the body. This strain works wonders for patients and consumers with chronic physical pain and nausea. Apple Jack’s aroma, as you might guess, is one of sweet sliced apples with hints of skunk and earth.

64 people reported 314 effects
Happy 34%
Relaxed 31%
Uplifted 31%
Focused 25%
Energetic 21%
Depression 18%
Stress 18%
Pain 14%
Anxiety 14%
Fatigue 10%
Dry mouth 17%
Anxious 9%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

92

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Apple Jack

