Animal Star Cookies
Animal Star Cookies is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Stardawg. This strain is a sour and pungent hybrid that offers a stimulating and uplifting high. Animal Star Cookies has a skunky and apple aroma with hints of diesel and earth. The buds are dense and resinous, with neon green and orange hues. Animal Star Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Star Cookies effects include relaxed, creative, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Star Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by ILLCIT, Animal Star Cookies features flavors like apple, diesel, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Star Cookies typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a sour and pungent hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and creative, Animal Star Cookies might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Star Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Animal Star CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Animal Star Cookies products near you
Similar to Animal Star Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—