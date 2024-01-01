Ape Face
Ape Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Animal Face. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ape Face combines the fruity, grape-like aroma of Grape Ape with the gassy, piney flavor of Animal Face. Ape Face is 15-23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ape Face effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ape Face when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Ape Face features flavors like citrus, woody, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Ape Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Ape Face is a potent strain that can deliver a skull-crushing buzz that can easily overwhelm even the most seasoned users. Ape Face is best enjoyed in the evening or at night, as it can induce couch-lock and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ape Face, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ape FaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ape Face products near you
Similar to Ape Face near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—