Apology
Apology is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherb, Gelato 41, and Wilson. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that caters to both sativa and indica enthusiasts. Apology is like a heartfelt gesture in the world of cannabis, bringing together the sweet and creamy flavors of its parent strains to create an indulgent and memorable experience. With a respectable THC content of 22%, Apology is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency provides a pleasant and uplifting high that can be enjoyed in various settings. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Apology include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's well-rounded effects make it a versatile choice for unwinding or socializing. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Apology when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its calming and mood-lifting properties can offer relief to individuals seeking respite from these conditions. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Apology features flavors like sweet berries, vanilla, and hints of spice, creating a delectable and enjoyable palate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, known for its relaxing and sedative effects, which complement the strain's overall calming nature. The average price of Apology typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a quality experience. Apology is a strain that brings together the best of its parent strains, delivering a delightful combination of flavors and effects. If you've had the opportunity to experience Apology, please share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.
