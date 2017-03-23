ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Aspen OG
Hybrid

4.1 8 reviews

Aspen OG

Aspen OG

Aspen OG by 303 Seeds is a testament to how rich the Rockies' cannabis heritage really is. This Sour Cream and SFV OG cross is sweet like Aspen in the summer and coated white like Aspen in the winter, topped with glistening trichomes that shimmer like snow. Aspen OG combines physical elements from each parent to easily curb moderate pain and stimulate the appetite. Expect earthy flavors with a sweet berry undertone.  

Lineage

Sour Cream
SFV OG Kush
Aspen OG

