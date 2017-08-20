Sour Cream is a sativa-dominant cross between G-13 Haze and Sour Diesel, which lends this strain a sour, fuel-like aroma. Despite its Haze descent, Sour Cream’s effects are somewhat sedating and heavy. This strain is perfect for a relaxing night in, and anyone looking for instant stress relief will find it in Sour Cream. Though suited for indoor gardens, this sativa hybrid does well in greenhouse cultivation and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
84
Bubbles1
AnonymousWork
LeroyBrown420
Deccyboy111
SirBronn
Find Sour Cream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Cream nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sour Cream
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Cream nearby.