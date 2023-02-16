Aurora Kush
stock photo similar to aurora kush
THC 24%CBD —
Aurora Kush potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Aurora Kush is a stony indica-dominant cannabis strain that combines Pure Kush with Lemon Tree. Bred by Extix, Aurora Kush offers the flavorful, lemony brightness of Lemon Tree with the sedating effects of Kush. It boasts 24% and a combination of citrus and skunky flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Aurora Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Aurora Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Aurora Kush products near you
Similar to Aurora Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—