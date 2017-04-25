ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that delivers remarkable cerebral effects. It's a great strain for commercial production, and its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.

30 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 23%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
B-52

