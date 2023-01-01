Ballerz
Ballerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Temptation. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Ballerz is a stunning strain with dense buds covered in frosty trichomes and orange hairs. Ballerz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ballerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ballerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by LIT Farms, Ballerz features flavors like gas, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Ballerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Ballerz is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ballerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
