stock photo similar to Banana Foster
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Banana Foster

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Banana Foster effects are mostly energizing.

    Banana Foster potency is higher THC than average.

Banana Foster is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Cheesecake. This strain is a creamy and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Banana Foster is 17%-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Foster effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Foster when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Banana Foster features flavors like banana, cheese, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Foster typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Banana Foster is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Foster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Foster

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Banana Foster strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Focused

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Foster products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Foster near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Foster strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight