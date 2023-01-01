stock photo similar to Banana Pancakes
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Pancakes. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Pancakes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Pancakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Pancakes’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pancakes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Pancakes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Pancakes products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Pancakes near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight