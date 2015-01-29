ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Beastmode OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Beastmode OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 38 reviews

Beastmode OG

aka Beast Mode OG Kush, Beast Mode 1.0

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Beastmode OG

Beast Mode OG is a proprietary strain of cannabis distributed by Green Umbrella, a Seattle-based delivery service. When the grower, Zion Gardens, first received the strain they believed it was a Girl Scout Cookies cut, but after growing it out it became apparent that this strain was either an exceptional phenotype of OG Kush or it was an OG-dominant hybrid of some kind. The strain was dubbed Beast Mode OG after tasting and testing showed that the potent effects induced a powerful punch similar to the running style of NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch, nicknamed Beast Mode. The popularity of the strain was amplified to celebrity status as Seattle’s football team claimed its first championship following the 2013 season. The strain itself stays true to OG genetics with a pungent, piney Kush aroma that provides a balance between indica and sativa effects. Beast Mode OG is a great mood elevator and serves as a great answer to stress and body pain.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 64%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Fatigue 16%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 20%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

write a review

Find Beastmode OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Beastmode OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Beastmode OG
User uploaded image of Beastmode OG
User uploaded image of Beastmode OG
User uploaded image of Beastmode OG

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Beastmode OG

Products with Beastmode OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Beastmode OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Strain Highlight: Beast Mode 2.0 Makes for a Super Bowl of Cannabis
Strain Highlight: Beast Mode 2.0 Makes for a Super Bowl of Cannabis

Most popular in