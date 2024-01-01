stock photo similar to Beauty School Dropout
Hybrid

Beauty School Dropout

Beauty School Dropout is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and London Pound Mints. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Beauty School Dropout has a sweet and gassy aroma that will make you feel like you are in a candy shop. This strain is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beauty School Dropout effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beauty School Dropout when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Makru Farms, a family and female owned company in Oregon, Beauty School Dropout features flavors like diesel, mint, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Beauty School Dropout typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Beauty School Dropout is a heavy hitter that will make you feel like you are floating in space. One hit and you are Neil Armstrong! If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beauty School Dropout, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

