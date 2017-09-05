ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bell Ringer by Khush Kush is a heavyweight indica with a complex terpene profile. Khush Kush’s renowned one-two punch Bell Ringer is a combination of Hindu Skunk and Stardawg mixed with the original heavyweight, Pre-98 Bubba Kush. In true indica fashion, Bell Ringer will stimulate your appetite and knock you out. The effects are weighted and euphoric, relieving physical pain while saddling the consumer with the aforementioned “muchy mania.” Enjoy Bell Ringer and its acrid, astringent, petrol aroma later in the day to maximize the strain’s sedative qualities.

Lineage

First strain parent
Hindu Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Bell Ringer

