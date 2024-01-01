stock photo similar to Bellini
Hybrid

Bellini

aka Belini

Bellini is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittles, Vetrus OG, and Sorbetto. This strain gets its name from its spicy exotic fruit flavors that resemble the Italian cocktail. Bellini is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bellini effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bellini when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, a brand that cultivates and curates the highest quality cannabis products in the South, Bellini features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bellini typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Bellini is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Bellini is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bellini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Buy strains with similar effects to Bellini

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Bellini strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Bellini strain flavors

Loading...

Peach

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bellini products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bellini near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bellini strain reviews3

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight