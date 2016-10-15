Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.
