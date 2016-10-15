ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 35 reviews

Biochem

Biochem

Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.

 

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 182 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 39%
Tingly 39%
Insomnia 47%
Lack of appetite 39%
Stress 39%
Depression 30%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
Biochem

