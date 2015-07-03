ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Bubba
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Black Bubba

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 27 reviews

Black Bubba

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Black Bubba

Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

write a review

Find Black Bubba nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Bubba nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Black Bubba
User uploaded image of Black Bubba
User uploaded image of Black Bubba
User uploaded image of Black Bubba

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Russian
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Black Bubba

Products with Black Bubba

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Black Bubba nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More
Celebrate Your Dad With a Cannabis-Infused Father’s Day
Celebrate Your Dad With a Cannabis-Infused Father’s Day

Most popular in