Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
27
Find Black Bubba nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Bubba nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Black Bubba
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Bubba nearby.