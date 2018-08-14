ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Black Cherry Cheesecake
Black Cherry Cheesecake

Thought to have originated in Southern Oregon from an unknown breeder, Black Cherry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant hybrid that supposedly crosses Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. These large, pink-tinged purple flowers smell like cherries and sugar, and possess a flavor that is aptly described by the name. Black Cherry Cheesecake leaves users relatively clear-headed while providing strong, sedating body sensations that can make motivation difficult. 

47 people reported 408 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 44%
Uplifted 44%
Stress 34%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Lack of appetite 25%
Nausea 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Black Cherry Cheesecake

Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb! Check Out These Delicious Cherry-Tasting Strains
Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb! Check Out These Delicious Cherry-Tasting Strains
New Strains Alert: Alien Abduction, Snow Leopard, Panda OG, Madman OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Alien Abduction, Snow Leopard, Panda OG, Madman OG, and More

