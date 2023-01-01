IndicaTHC 29%CBD

Black Cherry Garlic

Black Cherry Garlic is an indica cannabis strain bred by Thunder Farms. It’s a sweet and stinky hybrid of GMO x Cherry Cookies—garlic, skunk, and syrupy cherry terps hit the nose, with notes of coffee, pine and diesel aftertaste on the tongue. This is a chiller strain, ideal for long days, maximizing weekends, and addressing ailments like nausea and pain. Black Cherry Garlic is a stunner, with thick buds that bloom in shades of deep purple with bright orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Garlic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

