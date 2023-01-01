Black Cherry Maduro
Black Cherry Maduro is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Black Maduro. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Black Cherry Maduro has a unique aroma and flavor profile that blends fruity tea with earthy pine and spicy herbs. Black Cherry Maduro is 17% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Cherry Maduro effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Cherry Maduro when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Grassroots Cannabis, Black Cherry Maduro features flavors like tea, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Black Cherry Maduro typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. Black Cherry Maduro is a rare type of indica strain that can be enjoyed during the day without causing sedation or loss of clarity. It has dense buds that take on an intense purple hue at the end of its maturation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Maduro, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
