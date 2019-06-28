Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Black Out is a cross between The Black and Face Off OG. The result is a thick, dense structure with compact purple buds. The flavor and aroma are reminiscent of smells from the Middle East: pepper, hash plant, incense, and blackberry. Expect potent effects, making this a great strain to enjoy before bed.
