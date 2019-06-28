ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Black Out is a cross between The Black and Face Off OG. The result is a thick, dense structure with compact purple buds. The flavor and aroma are reminiscent of smells from the Middle East: pepper, hash plant, incense, and blackberry. Expect potent effects, making this a great strain to enjoy before bed.

Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
Not many reviews here..I’ll do my best. Blackout has become a personal favorite. The smell is a sweet, fruity flavor that gets you interested at first smell. The nugs are super dense. When I broke it all up, it turned more purple than when it was in its pure bud form. The taste is pleasant, but can...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
The Black
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
Black Out

