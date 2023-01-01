Blackberry Gelato
Blackberry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blackberry Gelato is a strain that produces dense and frosty buds with a fruity and fuel-like aroma. Blackberry Gelato has a berry and sweet flavor, with hints of violet and pepper. Blackberry Gelato is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackberry Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Blackberry Gelato features flavors like berry, sweet, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Blackberry Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blackberry Gelato is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Blackberry Gelato is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blackberry GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blackberry Gelato products near you
Similar to Blackberry Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—