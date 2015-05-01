ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blue Alien
Indica

4.5 76 reviews

Blue Alien

aka Blue Alien Kush

Blue Alien

Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night’s sleep. 

Effects

Relaxed 89%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 54%
Sleepy 54%
Uplifted 31%
Pain 50%
Stress 50%
Insomnia 35%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 33%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

76

Photos

Lineage

Alien Kush
Blueberry
Blue Alien

Products with Blue Alien

Most popular in