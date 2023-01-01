stock photo similar to Blue Cherries
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blue Cherries

Blue Cherries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Cherry Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Cherries is a strain that produces a sweet and fruity flavor and aroma, with hints of blueberry and cherry. Blue Cherries is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Cherries effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Blue Cherries features flavors like blueberry, cherry, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to the relaxing and sedating properties of the strain. The average price of Blue Cherries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Cherries is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Blue Cherries is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

