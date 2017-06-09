ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Frost
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Frost

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 128 reviews

Blue Frost

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 128 reviews

Blue Frost
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

Effects

Show all

88 people reported 757 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 55%
Tingly 29%
Depression 38%
Stress 37%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

128

write a review

Find Blue Frost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Frost nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Monster
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Frost
parent
Strain
Blue Frost

Products with Blue Frost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Frost nearby.

Most popular in