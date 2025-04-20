Blue Garlic
Blue Garlic
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Berry
Pungent
Earthy
Blue Garlic effects are mostly calming.
Blue Garlic is a cannabis strain. Blue Garlic is reportedly a combination of GMO, Purple Punch, and Lemon OG. Blue Garlic may also refer to Blueberry and Garlic Bud. Blue Garlic may smell and taste herbal, zesty, fruity, and sour. Blue Garlic may hit on the more energetic side of the spectrum. Leave one of the first reviews.
Blue Garlic strain effects
Blue Garlic strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blue Garlic strain reviews(3)
m........l
April 20, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
t........i
July 2, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
L........i
April 20, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed