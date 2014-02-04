ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blue God
Indica

4.6 161 reviews

Blue God

Blue God

Blue God, bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, is a powerful indica mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. Fulfilling all of our indica expectations, Blue God produces crushing full-body effects ideal for nighttime treatment of pain and sleep disorders. With age, Blue God develops a sweet berry aroma and deep purple leaves freckled in frosty resin. Cultivators of this stout indica suggest growing Blue God as a multi-branch plant in soil, with a flowering period between 55 and 60 days.

Relaxed 88%
Sleepy 70%
Euphoric 46%
Happy 46%
Hungry 30%
Insomnia 47%
Pain 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 20%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue God

Most popular in