4.2 51 reviews

aka Blueberry Hash, Blueberry Hashplant, Blue Hashplant

The colorful hues and sweet flavors of Blueberry blend together with the resin production and heartiness of California Hash Plant to create Blue Hash, or Blueberry Hash. The aroma is a mixture of fresh berries with a pungent, earthy finish. Blue Hash produces a powerfully relaxing effect that is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or at night before bedtime. Medical patients will appreciate Blue Hash’s ability to combat insomnia and suppress stress.

33 people reported 249 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 42%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Insomnia 45%
Stress 45%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Pain 36%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

51

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
