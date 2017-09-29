ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sugar Cookie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sugar Cookie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 215 reviews

Sugar Cookie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 215 reviews

Sugar Cookie
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Sugar Cookie is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. You might think this hybrid belongs in the same family as the famed Girl Scout Cookies, but its genetics say otherwise. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.

Effects

Show all

149 people reported 992 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 40%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 34%
Pain 27%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

215

more reviews
write a review

Find Sugar Cookie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sugar Cookie nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Wookies
Wookies
More hungryLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Lavender
Lavender
More pineneLeafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More linaloolLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Obama Kush
Obama Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More hungry
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
User uploaded image of Sugar Cookie
more photos

Found in

Preview for Vanilla cannabis strains
Vanilla cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Crystal Gayle
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Sugar Cookie

Products with Sugar Cookie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sugar Cookie nearby.

Most popular in