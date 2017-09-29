- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
Sugar Cookie is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. You might think this hybrid belongs in the same family as the famed Girl Scout Cookies, but its genetics say otherwise. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
215
Find Sugar Cookie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sugar Cookie nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Sugar Cookie
Hang tight. We're looking for Sugar Cookie nearby.