ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Knight
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Knight

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 101 reviews

Blue Knight

aka Blue Night, Blueberry Knight

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Blue Knight

Blue Knight is a rare indica-dominant strain with a noble lineage that stems from Blueberry and Kryptonite genetics. Hues of royal purple twist with deep blues and vivid greens in a visual display as multifaceted as its berry, vanilla aroma. Earthy, woody, and blueberry flavors are unleashed on the exhale, and the relaxing full-body effects that follow are often enough to soothe pain and stimulate the appetite.  

Effects

Show all

67 people reported 573 effects
Relaxed 91%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 40%
Stress 46%
Pain 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

101

write a review

Find Blue Knight nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Knight nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Kryptonite
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Knight

Products with Blue Knight

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Knight nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride
New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride

Most popular in