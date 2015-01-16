Blue Knight is a rare indica-dominant strain with a noble lineage that stems from Blueberry and Kryptonite genetics. Hues of royal purple twist with deep blues and vivid greens in a visual display as multifaceted as its berry, vanilla aroma. Earthy, woody, and blueberry flavors are unleashed on the exhale, and the relaxing full-body effects that follow are often enough to soothe pain and stimulate the appetite.
