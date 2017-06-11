ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Mystic
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Mystic

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 150 reviews

Blue Mystic

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 150 reviews

Blue Mystic

Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.  

Effects

Show all

108 people reported 831 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 45%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 34%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

150

write a review

Find Blue Mystic nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Mystic nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Blue Mystic
Strain child
Alpine Blue
child

Products with Blue Mystic

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Mystic nearby.

Most popular in