ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Rhino
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Rhino

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 127 reviews

Blue Rhino

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 127 reviews

Blue Rhino

Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.

Effects

Show all

91 people reported 645 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 38%
Stress 32%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

127

write a review

Find Blue Rhino nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Rhino nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Rhino
Strain child
Blue Kripple
child

Products with Blue Rhino

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Rhino nearby.

Most popular in