  3. Blue Kripple
Indica

Blue Kripple is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dr. Krippling. This strain brings together the relaxing, therapeutic properties of Medicine Man and Blue Rhino, while the influence of Big Bud enhances Blue Kripple with dense, oversized colas and large yields. The calming indica effects cradle you with full-body relaxation and encourage nighttime use for stress, pain, and insomnia.

Lineage

First strain parent
Medicine Man
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Rhino
parent
Strain
Blue Kripple

