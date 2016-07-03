ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue. 

Effects

52 people reported 378 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 36%
Pain 34%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 13%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

71

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Blue Trainwreck

