Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue.