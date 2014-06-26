Blue Venom, an intoxicating indica-dominant hybrid by G13 Labs, is a cross between the sweet-tasting Blueberry and potent White Widow. With a sweet, blueberry aroma inherited from its parent strain, Blue Venom’s frosty, dense buds promise a fast-acting and long-lasting experience. Its full-body relaxation eventually progresses into a deep sedation, putting to rest any pain, stress, and sleeplessness.
