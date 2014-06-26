ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

80 reviews

Blue Venom

Blue Venom

Blue Venom, an intoxicating indica-dominant hybrid by G13 Labs, is a cross between the sweet-tasting Blueberry and potent White Widow. With a sweet, blueberry aroma inherited from its parent strain, Blue Venom’s frosty, dense buds promise a fast-acting and long-lasting experience. Its full-body relaxation eventually progresses into a deep sedation, putting to rest any pain, stress, and sleeplessness.

Effects

Relaxed 79%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 52%
Creative 37%
Uplifted 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 30%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 15%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

80

ChubbyCheddah
Member since 2014
2nd Strongest bud I've had after Solstice's The White and Freak UV Nature's The White. #Seattle/Tacoma I got mines from Seattles Finest at NWCM in White Center (ratcity). Just put it like this...Narcotics. That's the only way I can describe the eurphoria. A dizzying sensational head high with a spac...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
MrFrugal
Member since 2011
This is a G13 Labs Strain that I received as a freebie and grew and I have to say it was an excellent strain..I am more a Sativa smoker but this Indica cross of Blueberry and White Widow was an excellent cross..the plant was a typical short indica, but the the Calyxes turned a pretty violet blue col...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
maddiesandas
Member since 2015
This strain is the best strain I've smoked yet honestly. When i first got my hands on it I was very satisfied with the way it looked, real leafy and crystaly with a wonderful piney scent to it. This strain has beautiful orange hairs with a light tent green and a darker green nugs. It smokes like a d...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
WickedStoner
Member since 2014
This strain is good to smoke when you are feeling tired or down. It makes you feel alive and energetic.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
BadgerBhoy
Member since 2014
Obtained at Altai Mountain Organics in the NW Cannabis Market in Seattle. This strain has a great sweetish smell, with the typical Blueberry distinctiveness. White Widow comes through as relaxation gently settles. For a fast, relaxing smoke, this will take worries and pain away, without knocking you...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Blue Venom

Products with Blue Venom

Good reads

Strain Highlight: Blue Venom, the Trophy Child of White Widow and Blueberry
Strain Highlight: Blue Venom, the Trophy Child of White Widow and Blueberry

