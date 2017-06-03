ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shurman
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Shurman

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 9 reviews

Shurman

Shurman

Shurman by Solstice won Best CBD Flower at the 2017 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s highest THC strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a surprisingly robust terpene profile for a CBD-dominant strain, Shurman expresses sweet and savory notes that coat the palate. Shurman has a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio and was named after the cofounder's dog, friend, and companion, Shurman. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for pignalice1
Member since 2016
This soothing strain had a pleasant, relaxing body high without leaving you locked to a couch. My mind felt calm and relaxed, but clear and functional. The aroma was a sweet, earthly, slightly floral scent. The batch i smoked had a 14.2% CBD to 9.1% THC ratio. I would definitely smoke this again, a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for QuinleyBaycockberg
Member since 2018
I suffer from extreme OCD and intrusive thoughts, as well as having an anxiety syndrome. I’ve been looking for a strain to help take the edge off on the more unbearable nights. I’m relatively THC sensitive and wanted a strain that wouldn’t promote paranoia and anxiety, or spiraling thoughts. This st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for greenqueen365
Member since 2017
I had this as a concentrate. Nice golden color, sticky, has a nice smooth piney taste, relaxing and great pain relief benefits from the high Cbd ratio. I enjoyed the settle creeping in feeling while watching a movie.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
I walked into my local pot shop and said "I have a migraine". The budtender suggested Shurman, and enticed me with the THC content as I much prefer sativas. I got the four pack pre-rolls from Solstice. Admittedly, I really had to smoke a lot to feel any effects, and I'm something of a lightweight, s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for tamagotchipapi666
Member since 2018
A perfect blend of body relief and creative uplifting buzz. Perfect for those with Panic Disorder as it won't bring any uncomfortable "body waves" a lot of High CBD strains will. my first 10/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Shurman nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Shurman nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Shurman

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry Cheesecake
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Shurman

Products with Shurman

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Shurman nearby.

Most popular in