Blueberry Muffin #4
Blueberry Muffin #4 effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Muffin #4 potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Muffin #4 is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Blueberry. Blueberry Muffin #4 is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Muffin #4 effects make them feel aroused, talkative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Muffin #4 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, lack of appetite, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blueberry Muffin #4 features a pungent aroma and flavor profile of blueberry and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Muffin #4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Muffin #4 sensations
Blueberry Muffin #4 helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Blueberry Muffin #4 near Ashburn, VA
