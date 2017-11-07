Brain Candy by Insanity Strains is a handy hybrid to help get things done. It’s a balanced cross of The Loops, White Widow, and Northern Lights. The onset of this strain is heady and alert, offering positive and motivational energy. These uplifting effects settle down into the body over time and eventually lead to couch-lock with continued consumption. Brain Candy’s arc of effects make it a helpful companion for consumers combating depression and stress.
