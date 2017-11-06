ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Loops
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of The Loops
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 5 reviews

The Loops

The Loops

The Loops is a potent indica-dominant cross of Granddaddy Purple, OG Kush, and Volcano Hash created by Insanity Strains. This sedative strain expresses frosty purple buds wrapped in dark green foliage and bright orange hairs. The Loops is a heavy indica that erases problems from the mind while locking the consumer to the couch. High levels of THC and the terpene Myrcene ensure a relaxing experience that evaporates stress and remedies restlessness.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for BexTheComplex
Member since 2017
Now this right here was a true delight!!!! Just got lucky and bumped into the right people at the right time and I got to sink my teeth into this juicy num numz... Definatly a good choice for all you "Taste Chasers"... But right off the first hit you get an explosive candy-like, fruit infused, cerea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Red.onion
Member since 2018
Very good strain, my cousin had a lot of it, the buzz was ideal. Got stoned real bad, but that didn't kept me from being creative. Ate a whole loaf of bread. The only annoying part is the dry mouth but thats how it always is.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for cookiemonster302
Member since 2017
Tried the loops earlier this month. Tons of purple and lots of orange hairs on each bud. It has a wicked fruity smell and is very strong. 👍🏾👍🏾
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SR09
Member since 2018
Amazing flavor and packs a punch. A very nice indica strain to relax or sleep. Just like the description big buds and its not much fluffy. Need to admit a great strain to try
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find The Loops nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Loops nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
The Loops

Products with The Loops

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Loops nearby.