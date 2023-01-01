Britneys Frozen Lemons
Britneys Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between FPOG and CFL. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Britneys Frozen Lemons is highly regarded for its unique combination of mental stimulation and physical relaxation. It's a versatile strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 20% to 24%, Britneys Frozen Lemons delivers a potent and long-lasting high, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience. Leafly customers have reported that Britneys Frozen Lemons' effects include feelings of euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Capulator, Britneys Frozen Lemons features a delightful blend of flavors, including citrus, earthy, and a hint of pine. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Britneys Frozen Lemons typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Britneys Frozen Lemons, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
