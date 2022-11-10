BTY OG
aka Better Than Yours OG
BTY OG effects are mostly calming.
BTY OG potency is higher THC than average.
BTY OG is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Tahoe OG. Bred by Certified Genetics, BTY OG is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us BTY OG effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose BTY OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. BTY OG features an aroma and flavor profile of earthy, skunky, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed BTY OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
BTY OG sensations
BTY OG helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
