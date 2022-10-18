Bubba Cake
Bubba Cake effects are mostly calming.
Bubba Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Bubba Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Bubba Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Bubba Cake weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubba Cake sensations
Bubba Cake helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubba Cake products near you
Similar to Bubba Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—