Indica

3.9 20 reviews

Bubble Cheese

Bubble Cheese

Bubble Cheese, bred by Big Buddha Seeds, is an 85% indica strain that brings in genetics from CheeseBubble Gum, and Hubba Bubba Kush. With an earthy, hashy aroma, Bubble Cheese delivers sedating effects that relax the mind and body without heavy mental cloudiness.

Avatar for Ratking123
Member since 2014
Not as intense as other strains I have smoked as it kept me upbeat and in a funny mood. Taste-wise the cheese was definitely more prominent with very little of the supposed 'sweetness' making an appearance... Still a great smoke nonetheless! Would recommend as a 'during the day' if you still need...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Agapanthus
Member since 2019
Nice relaxing strain, makes my head clear but does not really distract me. Makes me sedated.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Fuzzynuggetz
Member since 2016
A great mix of several potent strains. The effects are relaxing and sedative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for SaxInDaCity
Member since 2015
It is very underrated. had it the first time when a friend of mine grew it. It gave me a pretty strong high that lasted long. it was very nice and I would really recommend to try it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AGaleazzi
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Bubble Cheese

Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?

