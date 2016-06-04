Bubble Cheese, bred by Big Buddha Seeds, is an 85% indica strain that brings in genetics from Cheese, Bubble Gum, and Hubba Bubba Kush. With an earthy, hashy aroma, Bubble Cheese delivers sedating effects that relax the mind and body without heavy mental cloudiness.
