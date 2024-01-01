stock photo similar to Bucket List
Sativa

Bucket List

Bucket List is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 91 and Star Fighter. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Bucket List is named after the MSIKU song and has a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of citrus and pine. Bucket List is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bucket List effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bucket List when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Swamp Boys, Bucket List features flavors like diesel, pine, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bucket List typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Bucket List is a powerful and tasty strain that can help you achieve your goals and enjoy life. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bucket List, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Bucket List

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Bucket List strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Bucket List strain flavors

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Citrus

Bucket List strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bucket List products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bucket List near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bucket List strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.