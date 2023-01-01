Butter Mintz
Butter Mintz is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Butter Mintz is named after the candy and has a creamy, buttery flavor with a toasted peanut smell. Butter Mintz is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Butter Mintz effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Butter Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Blue Chip Genetics, Butter Mintz features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Butter Mintz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Butter Mintz is a potent and delicious strain that can help you melt away your worries and enjoy a peaceful night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Butter Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
