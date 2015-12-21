ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 110 reviews

Cactus

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 110 reviews

Cactus
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Effects

Show all

71 people reported 516 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 29%
Pain 43%
Stress 35%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 22%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

110

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Cactus

Most popular in