HybridTHC 26%CBD

California Octane

aka Cali Octane

California Octane, aka Cali Octane, is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Humboldt Seed Company with assistance from Foodoo Farm by crossing Dream Queen x I-369 x Papaya. Cali Octane delivers a powerful fuel and fruity aroma, backed by its mix of myrcene, linalool, and caryophyllene terpenes. This is a euphoric and focusing strain that produces high amounts of THC, as much as 30%, and we recommend it for experienced consumers. Cali Octane grows prolifically in all types of grow situations, into blocky green buds with purple accents, opaque trichomes, and pale green pistils topped with orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed California Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

