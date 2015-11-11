ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Candy Cane
Indica

Candy Cane

Candy Cane

Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.

Lineage

Mango
AK-47
Candy Cane

